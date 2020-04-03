Hyderabad: Chilkur temple Brahmotsavams put off

Hyderabad: The annual Brahmotsavams of Chilukur Balaji temple have been postponed in view of the situation prevalent due to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Dr MV Soundararajan and CS Gopalakrishna, the hereditary archaka-cum-trustees of Chilkur Balaji temple, the annual event is conducted for seven days every year during Hindu calendar month of Chaitra which falls in between the English months March and April.

As per the earlier almanac for the year 2020, Dhwajarohanam was scheduled on April 3, Kalyanotsavam on April 5, Rathotsavam on April 7 and Chakrateertham on April 9. But, it is decided to postpone annual events this year.

Scriptures or Pancharatra Agama Sastras prescribe such postponement of annual Brahmotsavams in case of natural calamities or epidemics. The Utsavams can be held with the required Prayaschittam rituals after the situation normalises.