Hyderabad: Chilli powder sprinkled on boy's private parts for stealing

Nampally: In a shocking incident, a shop owner brutally attacked a nine-year-old boy and sprinkled chilli powder on his private parts after he allegedly theft a cool drink bottle from his shop. The shocking incident took place at Nampally in Hyderabad.



According to the sources, the shopkeeper identified as Krishna allegedly caught a boy stealing a cool drink bottle from his shop. He took the boy into his house and removed his clothes and tied his hands and legs with rope. Later, he brutally attacked him and sprinkled chilli powder on his private parts.

He also recorded the entire incident and shared it with his friends and relatives. After receiving the information, the boy's parents filed a complaint at Habib Nagar police station. The police registered a case against him and took him into custody.