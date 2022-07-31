Hyderabad: City-based NGO provides helping hand to flood victims

Hyderabad: A city-based NGO Kriya Sangh Society is lending a helping hand to the low-lying areas, specially slum dwellers who were worst hit during the recent rains slashing the city. The NGO is providing essentials to the ones who lost their property and essentials during rain.

Shaik Nayeem, Founder of Kriya Sangh society, said "The recent heavy downpour has thrown the slum dwellers lives out of balance and has wreaked havoc on their homes.

We have received many calls from Rasoolpura people requesting us to provide them essential items. At present we have identified around 500 affected families and distributed food packets, milk packet, water and bread. For this mission, like-minded people help us financially,"