Hyderabad: City buses to resume tomorrow after six months

Hyderabad City Busies: Over six months after, the city buses in Hyderabad will resume its operations from tomorrow. The TSRTC officials are making all the arrangements to operate the buses in twin cities from tomorrow ensuring COVID-19 guidelines.

Arrangements are underway to make sure the passengers maintain social distancing inside the bus. It is learned that only a few buses will be operated within the city, for now, the number of buses will be increased based on the passenger rush. The TSRTC officials have already resumed suburban and mofussil buses to the Hyderabad outskirts from Wednesday.

There were around 3,798 RTC buses under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) but after the RTC officials' protest last year, the government has decided to put some of the bus services aside and run the limited number of buses.

On the other hand, most of people utilising their own vehicle to avoid COVID risk. No rush is being witnessed in the RTC buses operated across the districts in the state. However, some people who primarily depend on public transport expressed a sigh of relief to avoid depending on private transportation and pay excess fares.