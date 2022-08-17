Hyderabad: City dwellers in a tizzy over 'Tiranga'

Hyderabad: Following the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to celebrate 75 years of independence, the government distributed 20 lakh flags door-to-door, but the city dwellers are confused whether to keep or return them, after hoisting atop their houses, after I-D celebrations.

As part of the government's 'Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwisaptaham' to mark the diamond jubilee of independence, it was announced to it would be celebrated for 15 days. The government distributed two crore flags across the State and 20 lakh flags in Greater Hyderabad. However, after the I-Day celebrations there were several flags which were either damaged and or were seen on roads and in garbage. City dwellers and social activists raised concerns over the flags and urged the government to take them back after the celebrations.

"The government distributed flags and people hoisted them atop houses and shops. But, after the celebrations, what should be done?" they asked. Should they be removed and preserved or to remain hoisted, people are unsure.

They raised questions that the flags cannot be hoisted atop because of weather and various other reasons.

"With the monsoon and heavy winds, the flags would get damaged and may not be hoisted," said Laxminarayan of Khairatabad.

According to the social activist, the flags were distributed following the celebrations. "But it is our responsibility to respect them. After distribution, the flags were seen with children, tied to bikes, cars, auto-rickshaws, and other vehicles. Later they were kept aside after damage. There is no awareness about flags among people. They have also not fixed them properly atop. There is also a process to fold the flags, which people are not aware of.

"Several hundred flags were seen on roads and at dump yards after they were damaged. It is better that the government takes the flags back and preserves them. The GHMC enforcement wing should collect the flags before they get damaged," said Mohammed Ahmed, a social activist.

However, when contacted, a GHMC officer, on condition of anonymity, said there were no instructions from the government to collect the flags. "People were instructed to hoist them atop their houses, shops, commercial places till August 22. And thereafter, there were no instructions from higher authorities," he said.

One can hand over flags which are no longer in use

A city social organisation, Sakina Foundation, is collecting flags from dwellers under the 'flag collection drive'. It is urging them to hand over those flags which are no longer in use. It said good ones would be preserved and used during the other national events. Those damaged would be disposed of with respect, as per law.

During the last two days volunteers of the organisation collected around 3,000 flags across city and conserved them. These flags would be later handed over to the army, navy.

Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail of the foundation said there are lakhs of flags in the city. "The GHMC, with no awareness, distributed flags. After the I-D celebrations, one can keep the flag for at least 4-5 days. Later it would get damaged. It is the civic body's responsibility to take them back or to preserve them," he added.

The organisation is appealing to people, including residents, institutions, associations, offices, to return the flags when not in use. The GHMC must set up area-wise pickup points at police stations and circle offices, where people can easily return the flags," said Hussain.

Do's

♦ When the flag is hoisted, it should be flat and horizontal

♦ When is hoisted in the open, it should be flown from sunrise to sunset

♦ Always hoist the flag briskly and lower it slowly and ceremoniously

♦ People should face the flag and stand at attention, when it is being hoisted or lowered

Don'ts

♦ Damaged or crumbled flag should not be hoisted or displayed. It should not be used as a decoration or banner in any form. It should not be used as a costume or uniform

♦ It should not be used as a toy by children. It should not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in water

♦ It should not be displayed or fastened in any manner as it may get damaged

♦ The flag must not be misused in any manner. After cultural or sport events, flags, made of paper or any material, should not be thrown or discarded. Damaged or soiled flags, paper flags should be disposed of with dignity.