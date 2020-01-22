Hyderabad: City pays rich tributes to Bollywood singer Ahmed Mirza

Afzalgunj: A grand musical concert in tribute to Late Ahmed Mirza, renowned bollywood actor & playback singer was held at Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad on Monday night.



Mirza Ahmed's nephew Mohd Raza (Hussain) performed evergreen songs of Mohammed Rafi along with Simran. A large audience of different age groups enjoyed the performance of popular songs of late legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. The chief guest of the function Iftekhar Shareef, the first overseas citizen of India, paid rich tributes to both late Ahmed Mirza and Mohammed Rafi. He said, "Indian cinema would be incomplete without legends like Mohammed Rafi and performers like Late Ahmed Mirza."

Ahmed Mirza one of the biggest fans of Rafi, he is known for his work on Hatya: The Murder (2004) starring Akshay Kumar, Shreemaan Aashique (1993) starring Rashi Kapoor and Wohi Raat Wohi Awaaz (1973), a horror movie. Raza Hussain also paid tribute to the late leading playback singer from Hyderabad with 'melodious queen' Simran during the event held in the Old city.

Also present on the occasion were Abid Khan , Jaffer Hussain , Mehdi Hussain , (Secretary to Prince Mukarram Jah) Shahnawaz Khan, Ehtesham Quadri , Mohammed Khaleequr Rahman, Mushtaq, Haneef Ali, member of All India Haj Committee and others . Program was attended by who's who including Ahmed Alam Khan, Khader Alam Khan, Wajid Ali Kamil (Advocate of Prince Muffakham Jah), NTR's second wife, Lakshmi Parvathi and many eminent personalities.