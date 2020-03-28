Hyderabad City police helpline for smooth movement of essential goods

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police has set up a new helpline number 040-23434343 in order to facilitate the smooth movement of essential goods and services including movement of emergency/exempted personnel in Hyderabad commissionerate.

Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar said that, the helpline can be contacted in case of any hindrance to movement of the above categories of vehicles/personnel or operation of establishments/ services or any related issue.

He noted, "The officers will also co-ordinate the movement of vehicles from one district to another. It will facilitate loading, unloading and further distribution of goods to the last end. The helpline will be operational 24 hours and will be exclusively for the above purpose only."

"Also the Hyderabad police have set up an e-pass system for essential services and supply of commodities through WhatsApp. This system will facilitate movement of goods from starting point to destination.