Hyderabad: City pulmonologist Dr Pradyut secures FRCP London

Hyderabad : Dr Pradyut Waghray, an eminent pulmonologist from Hyderabad, has joined the global network of outstanding physicians by securing the most prestigious Fellowship of Royal College of Physicians (RCP), London.

FRCP is a mark of excellence for physicians worldwide and Dr Waghray, with over three decades of accomplishment in pulmonology, was elected for the coveted honour in recognition of his academic achievements, professional and research activities in the field of pulmonary medicine, and contribution to the profession.

Dr Pradyut Waghray is one of the few physicians and the first pulmonologist from Telangana to receive the prestigious Royal College fellowship. The selection of Dr Waghray was reviewed and ratified at the latest council meeting of RCP.

The pulmonologist hailing from the family of physicians will be formally joining the pre-eminent network of consultants and specialist doctors of Royal College of Physicians, London, at a fellowship ceremony to be held in London.

Dr Waghray is currently the professor and head of the department of pulmonary medicine at SVS Medical College at Mahabubnagar and also a senior consultant pulmonologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills. He is also the managing director of the Kunal Institute of Medical Specialities.

Dr Waghray, an honorary pulmonologist to the Armed Forces of India, is also a Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians (FCCP) USA, Associate member of the Royal College of Physicians London UK, Member of the British Thoracic Society UK, Gold Member of the European Respiratory Society.

As a part of his research, Dr Pradyut Waghray is working on combining stem cell therapy with standard medical treatment for patients of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, known to be incurable lung disease, in collaboration with doctors of Michigan State University, USA.

Dr Waghray's grandfather Dr Lt. Col. Kailashnath Waghray, was the personal physician of the Nizam and was the first Director of Medical Services in Andhra Pradesh. He was instrumental in establishing the Mehdi Nawaz Jung Cancer Hospital and Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad.