Hyderabad civic body makes the most of lockdown, expedites flyover construction

With no traffic found on the Hyderabad roads, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has expedited the construction of flyovers and grade separators under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) as per the directions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.

Companies that took up the construction works under SRDP deployed additional machinery minimizing the labour work to control the spread of coronavirus. Currently, the work is going on at 11 places in the city. It is learned that SRDP works worth Rs 356.47 crore has been completed out of the proposed Rs 834.44 crore.

Contract workers were asked to complete the remaining works worth Rs 436.52 crore by June, 2020.

The Telangana government has proposed Rs 2,399 crore development works out of which Rs 1,500 crore were completed. Currently, the works under SRDP are being carried out at LB Nagar junction, Nagole Junction, Kamineni junction, Bairamalguda junction, Biodiversity junction, the elevated corridor of Jubilee Hills, Shaikpet flyover, Hitec city MMTS road under bridge, graveyard ramp at Punjagutta, Bahadurpura junction and Owaisi hospital junction.