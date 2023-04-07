Hyderabad: CM KCR extends Good Friday greetings

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that Good Friday was a holy day for Christians and the preachings of Jesus Christ help in promoting universal brotherhood.



On the occasion of Good Friday, CM KCR extended greetings and recalled the sacrifices of Jesus Christ.

CM KCR said that Jesus Christ was exceptional for pleading to God to forgive those who took part in crucifying his body on the Cross.

The Chief Minister added that it was possible only for a compassionate Jesus Christ to possess the great qualities of love for the entire mankind, sympathy for helpless, boundless sacrifice, unrelenting patience and forgiveness for enemies. On the occasion, he urged the Christian brothers and sisters to follow these qualities.

The CM said that the teachings of Jesus Christ contributed a lot to all people living together as one without any differences and discrimination. He appealed to the people to observe Good Friday by offering prayers and prayed for peace and harmony in the society.