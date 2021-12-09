Hyderabad: CM KCR inspects new secretariat construction works

Telangana: Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhar Rao inspected the construction works of new secretariat here on Thursday afternoon. Officials of roads and buildings and engineers explained about the works when the Chief Minister enquired about the developments.

It is already known that the works related to the secretariat construction have begun long before. So far, the six slabs were laid and the workers are working in three shifts in a day. The construction works were taken up by Shapoorji Pallonji firm.

The CM was accompanied by ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy, CS Somesh Kumar and others.