Hyderabad: Colony arch inaugurated in Kapra

Kapra: "Division development is possible with the cooperation from the colony welfare associations," says corporator Swarna Raj in the inauguration programme of the arch at Sri Srinivasa Officers Colony on Sunday.



Speaking on the occasion, the corporator said, "Division is making steps towards cleanliness and yielding positive results. I always strive for the development of the division."

TRS division president S Mahendar Reddy, Gopal Reddy, A Bhaskar Reddy, Shankar Rao, Krishna, Prabhakar Reddy and locals were present.