Hyderabad: Colony parks put on back-burner

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken a fancy to theme-based parks. Nothing wrong with that, but the colony parks that have been the 'go to parks' for the young and the old alike are now on the back-burner.



In recent times, GHMC has come up with several projects on theme-based parks but the colony parks across the city are neglected. Four out of 10 colony parks need immediate attention. These parks are simple and without many facilities with just a few benches but are frequented by locals. Madan K, a resident of Bogulkunta, says, "People come for morning walks and many retired persons visit these parks in the evenings. Theme-based parks are welcome and GHMC is doing a good job but at the same time, these parks should not be neglected."

In many colony parks, there is hardly any maintenance and the outsourced staff is not paid regularly. Garbage piled up at the corners of the parks, broken and unwanted shrubs have grown all over the park covering the little walk-bay and also entrances at some colonies. Damaged equipment such as broken chairs, damaged cement benches welcome people.

"Our colony park in Sanatnagar is filled with broken branches and piled up garbage, unused infrastructure, unwanted plant growth and damaged footpaths. We can also find weed saplings here and there. Kids play equipment is completely broken. We lost hopes that we can use our colony parks as the GHMC is concentrating more on the new and latest theme parks these days," said Dheeraj Ambati, a senior engineer, Indian Oil and resident of Sanathnagar.

Sharing the disappointment about the condition of parks, a local employee Venkat says, "The parks have become hotspots for anti-social elements."