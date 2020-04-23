Hyderabad: Come out with proper plan for food grain procurement

Hyderabad: The TPCC Covid-19 Task Force on Wednesday demanded the government to come out with an action plan to procure the grains being produced by the farmers. In the fifth letter addressed to the Chief Minister and being signed by PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Kisan Congress national vice chairman M Kodanda Reddy and chairman of Task Force Marri Shashidhar Reddy, the issues in purchase of grains have been pointed out by the Task Force.

The Congress leaders said that in the statement of MARKFED chairman Ganga Reddy there are many contradictions and inconsistencies. There is a lot of confusion in the minds of the farmers about the whole procurement process.

While the government said that it would procure the grain at the cost of Rs 30,000 crore, the total estimation for actual procurement has come to Rs 21,000 crore. Again, the Finance department issued a counter guarantee to the Civil Supplies Corporation to secure a loan of Rs 45,000 crore for the procurement.

These facts are quite contradictory. They said that the government should not confuse the farmers of Telangana and it should come out with a clear plan of action for procurement and payment and the ways and means to raise the resources as well.