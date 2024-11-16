Hyderabad Comic Con: A Thrilling Celebration of Comics, Gaming, and Pop Culture

The second day of the Maruti Suzuki Arena Hyderabad Comic Con 2024, powered by Crunchyroll, delivered an electrifying experience for fans, blending comic book launches, gaming excitement, and pop culture celebrations into one unforgettable event. With an atmosphere charged with energy, Day 2 showcased a diverse mix of activities and moments that left attendees buzzing with excitement.

The day began with special sessions by Maruti Suzuki and Crunchyroll, setting the stage for an action-packed day ahead. Fans of comics were treated to fresh releases from local creators, including Rajesh Nagulakonda, and comic book publishers like Holy Cow Entertainment and Hallu Bol. These new comic launches added an extra layer of excitement to an already star-studded lineup of events.

Across the event, themed experience zones created a world of interactive fun. The Yamaha Racing Zone was a huge crowd-puller, while the Maruti Suzuki Arena dazzled with its innovative displays. Meanwhile, DreamHack’s Ultimate Gaming Experience took the gaming community by storm, offering heart-pounding action and challenges that kept players on their toes throughout the day.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, DreamHack, hosted by NODWIN Gaming, India’s leading esports and gaming entertainment company, brought the country’s biggest gaming festival to new heights. A standout feature was the BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Zone, which sold out for the first time ever. Gamers from all over India brought their personal setups to compete in top-tier titles like eFootball, THE FINALS, World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC 3), Counter-Strike 2, Brawlhalla, and more. The area buzzed with intense competition and camaraderie as players vied for supremacy in their respective games.

KO Fight Night also delivered unforgettable moments, with electrifying matchups in Tekken 7 and Super Mario Bros Ultimate, while the Retro and Board Games tournaments provided a nostalgic twist, attracting players of all ages to enjoy some classic games.

As the evening approached, the energy intensified. DJ Karan Kanchan took the stage, amping up the crowd with his high-energy performance. Stand-up comedian Ravi Gupta kept everyone in stitches, entertaining the crowd with his sharp humor and witty commentary.

The crowning moment of the day, however, was the Indian Championship of Cosplay 2024 (Hyderabad Qualifier), where the country's top cosplayers showcased their incredible craftsmanship and dedication. The competition was fierce, with participants bringing to life beloved characters from comics, films, and anime, all while the crowd cheered them on with enthusiasm and admiration.

Day 2 of Hyderabad Comic Con 2024 and DreamHack proved to be an explosive celebration of pop culture, gaming, and creativity. With its blend of competitive spirit, fan engagement, and vibrant atmosphere, the event has set the bar high for future editions.

Don’t miss the final day of the ultimate pop culture event! Tickets for the closing day of DreamHack X Hyderabad Comic Con 2024 (November 17) are available now at [www.comicconindia.com](http://www.comicconindia.com) or on Insider.in. Join the celebration before it's over!

