Hyderabad: Congress demands insurance to scribes says TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Thursday demanded that the State Government must provide an insurance cover to all the journalists who are reporting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Narayana Reddy, in a media statement said that, the Haryana Government has announced an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh each, for journalists who are reporting the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the West Bengal government too had extended the insurance scheme to accredited journalists reporting Covid-19.

"Telangana Government should announce a similar package for journalists in our state.

Hundreds of reporters, camera persons, photographers and those working at desks and in news studios have been risking their health and lives every day to keep the common people updated on the latest happenings related to coronavirus.

Many journalists were infected with the deadly coronavirus in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The State Government should recognise their contribution in the ongoing battle against the virus by providing them an insurance cover," he demanded.

Further, the Congress leader also demanded that the State Government announce a special package for journalists as most them have financial problems due to non-payment or huge cuts in salaries due to lockdown.

"Media personnel have been playing an exemplary role as frontline warriors in combat against Covid-19, despite the fact that they were not being paid what they used to get in normal times. Therefore, the State Government should come to their rescue by announcing a special financial package," he added.

Narayana Reddy also urged both the Central and State governments to direct the managements of media houses not to lay off the staff due to coronavirus crisis.