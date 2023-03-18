Hyderabad: Congress demands probe by HC judge in TSPSC scam

Hyderabad: TPCC senior vice-president G Niranjan said the Telangana State Public Service Commission scam should be taken up by the High Court. He said a committee headed by a sitting judge of the High Court should be constituted and the inquiry be taken up.



Speaking to media persons in Gandhi Bhavan here, Niranjan said the governing body of the Public Service Commission should be abolished and it should be cleaned thoroughly. The administration of the PSC should be undertaken by a committee headed by a sitting judge and all examinations should be conducted under the supervision of the committee till formation of new governing body of the TSPSC. While thousands of candidates are in a dilemma as the examination papers were leaked and the exams were cancelled, it is pathetic that irresponsible leaders of BRS-BJP accusing and blaming each other as culprits belong to them.

The candidates and their parents want justice, fair trial and strict action against the accused and cleansing the Public Service Commission. The Governor, the government and the governing body of the Public Service Commission, who were supposed to respond with assurance, have completely failed, he added.

Stating that the Governor and the Chief Minister kept mum, The TPCC leader said justice will not be done by SIT investigation.

Speaking to the media, Chairman of the Public Service Commission said he was deceived by those whom he believed. It would be sober for the Chairman and members of the TSPSC to resign from their responsibilities and it also contribute for an impartial investigation.