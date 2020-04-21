Hyderabad: Congress leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy develops indigenous ventilator

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who is an engineer and entrepreneur, has developed a ventilator to address the pressing need for Covid-19 patients who suffer breathlessness. "ICo-Vent is an Indian and rapidly manufacturable Covid-specific ventilator that will address the shortage of ventilators. The new machine can also be made available in a quick time, for treating thousands of critically-ill Covid patients who require mechanical ventilation.

Speaking after demonstration of his new invention, Reddy said the components used for manufacture of ICo-Vent are freely available in most countries including India. "The precision of the ventilator does not depend on sophisticated and expensive sensors and regulators," he said. He was confident the new machine would address the shortcoming of the conventional ventilators used in ICUs.

The ICo-Vent also allows the ICU specialist or the pulmonologist to order a precise volume of air and oxygen at a precise inspiration pressure and a precise expiration pressure, considering the compliance or the elasticity of the lung.