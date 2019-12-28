Hyderabad: Congress leaders sit on Satyagraha at Gandhi Bhavan

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, state in-charge RC Khuntia sit on Satyagraha at Gandhi Bhavan after police denied permission for 'Tiranga rally' called by the party in the view of 135th Congress Foundation Day.

The Congress party leaders decided to take out the rally from Gandhi Bhavan to lower tank bund with the name 'Save Nation- Save Consitution'. However, the police denied permission. Expressing rage over police behaviour, the leaders decided to sit on satyagraha for 24-hours.

Earlier, Uttam Kumar hoisted the party flag at Gandhi Bhavan and recalled the Congress' role in the country. He said that the financial status of the country has been affected by recent decisions (NRC and CAA) taken by the central government.