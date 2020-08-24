Hyderabad: Congress party on verge of implosion, says Saagar Rao

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State chief Spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao said that his party's stand vindicated that the Congress - an undemocratic formation is on verge of an implosion.

In a statement on Sunday, he said that the party has been in the iron grip of the Nehru family dynasty.

An open call for a shake-up of the Congress party from top to toe by about 23 senior leaders in a letter to the party president Sonia Gandhi proves BJPs stand towards that party, he added.

Senior leaders of the Congress, including the members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), floor leaders, former CMs and sitting MPs making such a demand and asking for reform in the party exposes the real colours of Congress, he said.

Rao pointed that the letter by senior Congress leaders is a veiled attack on the current leadership. It was a clear demand for the resignation of Sonia Gandhi. Also, the recent statement by Congress leader Priyanka Vadra stating that the president of the party should be from outside the family, is the direct effect of this letter.

He also said that BJP strongly believes that the game is over for Congress as a national alternative. The party has lost organisational strength with no acceptable and competent leadership at the helm for almost a decade.

For these developments, Congress can't blame anyone else than its organisational construct for its downfall.