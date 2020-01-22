Hyderabad: Congress rivets eyes on BJP's show in civic polls

Hyderabad: The Congress leaders are eager to see the performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the municipal elections as it would decide the fate of those who have gone to the Saffron party from the Grand Old party.

They are of the view that if the BJP fails to put up a good show then the leaders, who have left the Congress to join it have to think twice about continuation of their association with the Saffron party. A senior leader of the party said that the BJP has to win good number of wards in the municipal polls.

Several senior leaders of the Congress have joined the BJP in the past one year hoping a bright future for them. They said that the BJP would come to power in the State in the next general elections to Assembly.

BJP's outstanding performance in the Parliament elections has supported their view. But the Saffron party failed to achieve good results in the Mandal Parishad and Zilla Parishad elections.

However, the leaders, who have left the Congress to join the BJP continued their association with the Saffron party. They have been hoping better performance of BJP in the municipal polls as it has charisma among the urban voters.

After winning four seats in the Parliament elections, the BJP has upped the ante in the State politics. Its leaders have announced that the BJP would be the alternative to TRS, and it would come to power in the State in the next elections.

But Congress leaders have been stating that the statements of the BJP to emerge as an alternative to TRS was a day dream and it would bite the dust in the municipal polls.

A senior leader of the party said that the BJP has won the general elections to Parliament with the help of nationalist agenda and it could not repeat the same performance in the municipal polls.