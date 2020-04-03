Hyderabad: Congress seeks waiving of interest

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress spokesperson Indira Sobhan on Thursday urged the Central government to waive interests on loans given by private banks to its customers for three months.

She has demanded the government to continue the same interest rate on the savings accounts. She said that the Centre should have provided some relief to the people as the economy was hit by recession.

"There were about 28 crore depositors in small savings scheme in 2014 and this number might have reached to 30 crore by now. Elderly people who have made deposits in the savings scheme would lose due to the recent decision of the government," she added.