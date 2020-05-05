Hyderabad: Congress to hold State-wide dharnas against government today

Hyderabad: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday alleged that the Telangana government was taking unilateral decisions regarding containment of spread of coronavirus and the conduct of tests. He also took a broadside at the government for not addressing the plights of farmers in the crisis time.

A party delegation led by Reddy called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted a memorandum requesting her to address the problems being faced by farming community, migrant workers and the unemployed youth.

Addressing the media persons outside Raj Bhavan, the Congress leader asked the State government as to why it was not conducting tests despite adequate capacity and infrastructure to conduct more number of tests.

He demanded it to reveal the details of the number of tests conducted as per ICMR guideline. He also accused the State government of hiding the deaths occurred due to the coronavirus.

Demanding the government to give Rs 5,000 to all BPL families of the State, Reddy announced that the party leaders would hold a day-long dharna on Tuesday protesting against the failure of the State government in the procurement of the food grains and prevention of the coronavirus in the State.

District party leaders would also stage protest in all DCC offices.