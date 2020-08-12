Hyderabad: Conman dupes people of Rs 1.7 crore by posing as Singer Sunitha's nephew

Hyderabad: A man duped a woman from Hyderabad of Rs 1.70 crore by posing as singer Sunitha's nephew. The incident came to light when the woman approached the cybercrime police.

It is already known that the Rachakonda police have arrested Chaitanya from Anantapur for allegedly cheating a few people. Chaitanya who claimed to be a singer has given a fake mobile number (claiming to be of Sunitha) to a woman from Kothapet, who is a die-hard fan of the Tollywood singer.

The accused gained the woman's trust and asked her to take membership in 'Ananda Cherlayam charitable trust' in Kerala by paying Rs 50 lakh. The woman transferred the amount to the trust. After a few days, he extracted a total of Rs 1.70 crore in several cases.

The woman used to receive the pictures of Sunitha from the mobile number given by Chaitanya. Being a fan of her, the woman tried to video-call to see the singer many times but was denied. The woman grew suspicious and approached the cybercrime police and lodged a complaint against Chaitanya.

Two weeks ago, Singer Sunitha had gone live on Facebook and informed the netizens on the cheating by Chaitanya by using her name. Chaitanya was arrested by the police after Sunitha lodged a complaint against him.



