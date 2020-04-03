Hyderabad: Convert Owaisi Hospital into quarantine center, demands BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday demanded the State government to convert the Owaisi Hospitals, run by the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, into a corona quarantine centre.

Bandi added that the AIMIM chief ekes out his political living on the minority votes. But he remains a mute spectator when the lives and safety of his own people are at stake due to those who returned after participating at a religious meeting in Delhi, he said. Condemning the attack on doctors at Gandhi Hospital and health staff in Nizamabad and other places. He said, "the doctors have been working hard round- the-clocks to save people despite not having sufficient PPE kits. Attacking those who are trying to save lives at Gandhi Hospital is a deplorable crime," he added.

The Karimnagar MP demanded the State government to ensure the protection of the doctors and sanitation staff on the Covid-19 duties and bring those attacked the doctors to justice.

He said that the AIMIM chief's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi are ridiculous and questioned him "for not condemning the attack on doctors."

Former BJP State chief Dr K Laxman also condemned the attack on doctors at Gandhi Hospitals. He said, "they have brought the virus to the State after participating in a meeting at Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi and put the entire society at risk. On top of it, they attack doctors. It is an outrageous and shameless act."

He demanded the State government to take stringent action against such reckless people. He also condemned the attack on the government staff during the curfew at Nizamabad. Condemn the attack on doctors, BJP MLC and Greater Hyderabad City president N Ramachander Rao in Gandhi Hospital and asked Markaz participants to surrender themselves in hospitals. Rao said, "in this crucial juncture doctors are the only hope in saving our lives." BJP officials spokesperson Yenugula Rakesh Reddy also condemned the attack on health workers. Attack on doctors and health workers in these times is an attack on the entire nation, he said.