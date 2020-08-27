Hyderabad: Cops detain ABVP, VHP activists over protest

Hyderabad: The city police on Wednesday detained the ABVP and VHP activists who thronged the commissioner's office at Basheerbagh and started sloganeering while demanding justice for the rape victim.

The activists demanded that the police initiate action against those who allegedly sexually exploited a woman at Punjagutta for years after threatening her and also demanded that the case be transferred to CBI.

The police force was deployed in large numbers at the commissioner's office and the activists were detained as they started protesting and were taken to different police stations in the city.

A woman alleged that she was raped by 143 men and filed a police complaint at Punjagutta PS, but the case was transferred to CCS on Wednesday and the matter is being investigated.