Hyderabad: Coronavirus testing centre opened at Fever Hospital

Hyderabad: Coronavirus testing centre has been opened at the Fever Hospital on Wednesday, said Hospital Superintendent K Shankar. On a trial basis, the hospital authorities tested the samples of 22 patients.

Earlier, there was only an isolated ward and the samples collected from the patients were being sent to Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital for testing. And the patients who were tested positive for the coronavirus were being sent to Chest Hospital in Erragadda.

Institute of Preventive Medicine, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGM) in Warangal and Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) have been also permitted to conduct coronavirus tests. However, it has not been started yet.

On Saturday, the central government has granted permission to the Telangana government to use the services of CCMB and CDFD for coronavirus testing after the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi.