Hyderabad: Covid-19 positive suspect dies on roadside

Hyderabad: A Nepali man of about 65 years found dead on the roadside at Narayanguda main road on Saturday morning is suspected to have been diagnosed with the deadly virus.

According to Narayanguda police, they received a call about the person lying dead on the main road. Upon receiving the call, the team rushed to the spot and when the cops checked his pockets, they found a medical prescription of King Koti hospital which instructed him to get admitted into Gandhi Hospital as he was tested positive.

P Ramesh Kumar, Inspector of Narayanguda police station, noted, "Upon further investigation it was found that the man developed symptoms on April 9 and was taken to a primary health center in Narayanaguda. From there he was referred to King Koti hospital.

After being referred to Gandhi, he could not travel further until there due to lack of transportation and was seen wandering on the streets."

However, his body has been shifted to Gandhi hospital for conducting post-mortem.