Hyderabad: COVID control room to be re-opened under GHMC limits amid rising cases

In the view of massive spike in the COVID cases, the authorities have planned to re-open COVID control room under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Arvind Kumar, principal secretary of Municipal Administration on Monday held a review meeting with the zonal, deputy commissioners and AMHOs on the prevailing situation in the state.

Arvind Kumar directed the municipal officials to remove the garbage piled up on roads in the wake of pre-monsoon rains which can increase the risk of infection. He asked the officials not to neglect the sanitation work during the pandemic.

He also asked the deputy commissioners and AMHOs to do the field work at 6 am every day and ensure there is no garbage on the roads. Arvind Kumar also asked the officials to impose fine on those throwing the waste on roads. He also ordered to reopen the control room under GHMC and ensure it to be operated as same as during the first wave of the pandemic.