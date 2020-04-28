Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar inspects Jaam Bagh market in Afzalginj

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar has inspected Jaam Bagh market under Afzalginj limits on Tuesday. During the visit, CP has monitored the area along with other officials in the view of the lockdown in Hyderabad city and reviewed the situation with fruit vendors.

Speaking on the occasion, Anjani Kumar said that the police personnel are working for the welfare of the people. As a preventive measure to control the spread of the COVID-19, he urged the public to maintain social distancing and personal hygiene.

In the recent media bulletin released by the state health department, GHMC tops the list with 556 positive cases of Coronavirus with 18 deaths and 138 cured. The most affected police stations with COVID-19 under city limits are Asifnagar - 55, Bhavani Nagar - 43, Rein Bazar - 28, Kalapathar - 21, and Golkonda - 19.





Inspecting JAAM BAGH MARKET in Afzalgunj limits along with other Officers, COVID-19 - In view of LockDown in Hyderabad City https://t.co/oe44BoPjui — Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) April 28, 2020



