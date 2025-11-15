Hyderabad CP Sajjanar Issues Warning Over Fake Social Media Accounts

Hyderabad's Commissioner of Police, Sajjanar, has alerted the public regarding the misuse of his identity by cyber criminals who have created fake Facebook accounts in his name. These accounts have been sending fraudulent messages, particularly targeting Sajjanar's friends, with alarming requests like “I am in danger… send money immediately.”

In a statement shared on his official social media account, the Commissioner revealed that at least one individual has fallen victim to this scam, having already transferred Rs. 20,000 to the fraudsters. To combat this issue, Sajjanar shared a link to his authentic Facebook page, emphasising that any other accounts operating under his name are entirely bogus.

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Team is reportedly working closely with Meta to identify and remove these fraudulent accounts. Sajjanar cautioned the public against accepting friend requests or responding to messages from individuals claiming to be celebrities, especially those requesting money. He advised that in such situations, it is vital to verify the authenticity of the messages by contacting the person directly via phone.

The Commissioner underscored the importance of reporting suspicious activities, recommending that anyone encountering fake accounts involved in cyber fraud should contact the 1930 helpline or file a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in. He concluded with a firm warning: “Stay alert… Stay safe,” stressing the necessity of vigilance to protect personal information and finances from cyber fraudsters.