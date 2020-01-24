Hyderabad: Cyber security conclave calls for greater caution

Madhapur: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) in association with the Cyberabad Police, conducted a one-day Cyber Security Conclave 5.0 –the Next Gen Threats and Solutions' at HICC here on Thursday.

SCSC has been organising the conclave for the past five years and the participation from the IT & ITES, police and public in general is increasing every year. The attending participants include Cyber Security Heads, IT Employees, police officers from across India, students and public in general.

Dr Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-IN, New Delhi, Rajiv Kumar, MD IDC Microsoft, Dr Sudhir Kamath, DG, Cyber Systems, DRDO, New Delhi, VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, Bharani Kumar Aroll, Krishna Yedula, Heads of Microsoft, Deloitte, IBM, Broadridge, CISCO, Cloud 4 C – Control S and Infosys were also present at the event.

Guest of honour Rajiv Kumar stated that Microsoft has always been doing R&D to counter cyberattacks, and inventing new software and solutions to ensure safety and security of public and their data.

Digital transformation has taken place all over the nation and is changing the way of businesses to operate efficiently and effectively, which also brings the risks of cyber threats along with it.

The dignitaries at the conclave said people should be aware about cybercrime-related issues that should be reported to computer emergency response team (CERT). In most of the cybercrime cases, women were the ones who were more affected.

Speaking on the occasion, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said, "Nowadays, complaints on cybercrimes are more than the traditional crimes. The complaints are more related to social media, online financial offences and data theft. The loss due to cybercrimes is immense and posing tough challenges to the police. The kids are getting addicted to smartphones and getting a lot of health and psychological issues."

To help the people in general affected by the cybercrimes, the police believes in prevention is better than treatment. Therefore, the officials were organising several cyber crime awareness sessions and trainings regularly to the police. At the conclave, there were two different sessions one exclusively for police officers another for IT professionals and Public from Cyber Security Stream. The Police Track was included with an extensive Presentation and Training.

The police track was well participated by the police personnel of all grades from sub inspector to inspector general and senior IPS officers from across India.

What the Police Track focussed on

• Recent trends in cyber attacks (Special focus on Ransomware attacks on banking & fintech systems)

• Cyber Crime Scene Management (Handling of crime scene & incident handling on cyber attacks as the first responder),

• Recent trends in Cyber Crimes & Investigation using OSINT Techniques - Special Focus on (Social Media Crimes & Cyber Frauds) (Practice Session)

• Understanding of deep & darknet crimes and darknet monitoring techniques and evidence collection procedure (special focus on crypto forensics & organized fraud crimes)

• Handling intermediaries & nodal agencies (special focus on mlat & lor procedures).