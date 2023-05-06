Live
- Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rain occurs in Tirumala, devotees face hardships
- Government doing all it can to contain Manipur trouble: Kiren Rijiju
- Delhi High Court stays notification for electing kabaddi federation office bearers
- Raja Singh denied entry into the new Secretariat
- Cognizant to invest in AI tools like ChatGPT after firing 3,500 of its staff
- Telangana: Palamur turned into irrigation from migration, says KTR
- KTR inaugurates IT Park in Palamuru
- Audio of killing AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members to be probed
- Ramabanam Movie OTT Platform and Release Date Fixed
- Private travels bus overturns at Nallamala Ghat road in Nandyal, 20 injured
Hyderabad: Cyberabad police busts drug trafficking gang, seizes cocaine worth crores
Highlights
The Cyberabad SOT police have arrested a drug gang that was supplying huge quantities of narcotics and seized cocaine worth crores of rupees.
The Cyberabad SOT police have arrested a drug gang that was supplying huge quantities of narcotics and seized cocaine worth crores of rupees. Along with the drug king Pin, four others were arrested. Police found that drugs were being brought from abroad and sold in Hyderabad.
However, no matter how much surveillance the police do, the drug mafia continues to run its business. The police are investigating where the drugs are being trafficked.
With the arrest of four others along with the drug king Pin, it is said that more details are likely to come to light soon. The details of the drug trafficking are likely to be revealed in the investigation.
