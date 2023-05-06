  • Menu
Hyderabad: Cyberabad police busts drug trafficking gang, seizes cocaine worth crores

The Cyberabad SOT police have arrested a drug gang that was supplying huge quantities of narcotics and seized cocaine worth crores of rupees.

The Cyberabad SOT police have arrested a drug gang that was supplying huge quantities of narcotics and seized cocaine worth crores of rupees. Along with the drug king Pin, four others were arrested. Police found that drugs were being brought from abroad and sold in Hyderabad.

However, no matter how much surveillance the police do, the drug mafia continues to run its business. The police are investigating where the drugs are being trafficked.

With the arrest of four others along with the drug king Pin, it is said that more details are likely to come to light soon. The details of the drug trafficking are likely to be revealed in the investigation.

