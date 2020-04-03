Hyderabad: Cyberabad police launch cycle delivery system in slums

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police have come up with a creative idea to supply food and groceries to the poor and the needy from slums.

The department initiated cycle delivery system through which few people from different NGO's were selected and given the responsibility to deliver the food products and groceries to people living in slums.

Apart from the cycle delivery system, the law & order and traffic department of Cyberabad police along with SCSC volunteers distributed more than 1,800 grocery bags and 12,000 food packets, water bottle, butter milk packets, vegetables and other essentials including rice, oil and dal to the poor and the needy residents from various places including Dundigal, Chandanagar, Madhapur, Balanagar, Jeedimetla, KPHB, Narsingi and Sanathnagar.

The Additional DCP of Madhapur, noted, "We have distributed 200 ration kits containing rice and groceries to the unorganized labor, especially from the Gor Banjara community residing in Nadigadda thanda and Subhash Chandrabose Nagar."

The Narsingi Inspector, Gangadhar, distributed safety masks, sanitizers and ration kits to differently abled people at Gandhamguda and other areas under the limits of Narsingi police station.