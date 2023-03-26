Hyderabad: D Srinivas refutes rumours of him joining back in Congress

Hyderabad: Former senior Congress leader Dharmapuri Srinivas on Sunday clarified about the rumours about joining back in the old grand party. Addressing the media, he said that the rumours are baseless and added that he is not the one who is joining Congress but his son D Sanjay. He said that if his health co operates then he would bless Sanjay who would join Congress at Gandhi Bhavan.



It is learnt that D Sanjay who is the son of D Srinivas who once joined BRS now may join Congress at Gandhi Bhavan in presence of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.