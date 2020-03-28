Hyderabad: DCA officials inspect markings at pharmacies

Rajendranagar: To reinforce social distancing advisory issued by the government at all pharmacy shops, the officials from Drug Control Administration (DCA), Rangareddy, inspected several areas on Thursday and instructed the shop owners to mark circles at one metre distance before their shops so that crowding is avoided.

"We have inspected several areas today at Shamshabad, Aramghar, Katedhan, Attapur and Hassan Nagar and have asked the pharmacists to adhere to the advisory issued in the interest of the public and nation by the government. Some shops are implementing the advisory and those who are taking it for granted were bounded over to follow the same," informed Lakshmalla Raju, Drug Inspector (Rajendranagar), Drugs Control Administration.