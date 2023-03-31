Hyderabad DCC slams Modi Govt for Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Hyderabad: Hyderabad DCC President Sameer Waliullah on Friday urged unity against the Modi Government's alleged suppression of dissent and corruption. He stated that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha for attempting to expose the suspected relationship between Adani and PM Modi.



As part of the AICC's nationwide initiative to hold press conferences in each district headquarters, Sameer Waliullah, accompanied by other leaders, held a press conference at the historic Charminar. Present were Charminar Incharge Advocate Mujeeb Ullah Shareef, Bahadurpura candidate Kaleem Baba, TPCC General Secretary C Srinivas, Hyderabad Mahila Congress President Tahseen Fatima, Mirza Askari Baig, Shabaz Khan, Ali, Chandu, Ahmed, Aslam Shareef, Asad, Amir, KS Anand Rao, Kausar Fatima, and other senior leaders.

Sameer Waliullah condemned the Modi Government for allegedly attempting to silence dissent through the manipulation of government agencies such as the ED, CBI, and UAPA. He provided examples of opposition leaders, activists, and journalists being targeted with fabricated cases and intimidation tactics, arguing that this was part of a broader strategy to safeguard the government's interests and conceal its misdeeds.

Citing media reports, he stated that over half of the FDI into Gautam Adani's conglomerate originated from offshore entities connected to his family. He challenged the BJP Government to address Rahul Gandhi's questions regarding the source of funding for Rs. 23,000 crores. He suggested that the Modi Government's relationship with Adani may be more intricate than it seems.

Sameer Waliullah defended Rahul Gandhi's advocacy for farmers and marginalized communities, dismissing accusations of casteism as baseless. He referenced Gandhi's efforts to safeguard farmers' rights through the 2013 Land Acquisition Act and his opposition to the Modi government's amendments to the same legislation. Additionally, he emphasized Gandhi's support for tribal rights in Niyamgiri, Odisha. He deemed BJP's allegations connecting Rahul Gandhi's comments to OBC absurd. He contended that the BJP has been attempting to legitimize corruption by portraying Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi as "poor BCs," despite their non-OBC status.

The DCC president encouraged opposition parties to join forces against the Modi government's purported corruption, authoritarianism, and undermining of democracy. He drew parallels between the British Raj's suppression of Indian freedom fighters and the Modi government's tactics against opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi.

Sameer Waliullah expressed legal concerns regarding the criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, questioning its jurisdiction, the lack of a preliminary inquiry, and the absence of a specific, identifiable group being defamed. He maintained that the case serves to stifle dissent and divert public attention from critical issues such as inflation, unemployment, and social polarization.