Hyderabad: Dengue continues to sting more people

Hyderabad: Amid the seasonal showers, the cases of dengue are on the rise in the city outskirts while many areas are still battling with mosquitoe menace as stinking flies give people sleepless nights besides bearing the brunt of treatment.

Municipalities of the city outskirts like Serilingampally, Jalpally, Meerpet and Badangpet are witnessing regular cases of dengue since the beginning of August. Among them Serilingampally tops the list with most cases being reported alone from this municipality.

According to officials, daily 15 to 20 cases are being reported from Serilingampally area followed by Saroornagar with 12-15 cases per day, Abdullapurmet 8-12 cases per day and Balapur three-five cases per day. "In most of the cases, access to proper medicine and timely treatment has helped the patients recover fast. Proactive awareness programmes are being conducted by the health authorities to help people stay safe. However, precautions are still important to combat monsoon maladies like the dengue," said the sources.

Meanwhile, following the report that the cases of dengue are swelling in various wards of Jalpally Municipality, the incharge commissioner Sudershan along with the team of Medical and Health Department took part in awareness campaigns to educate people about the precautions to be taken during the rainy season and the safety measures to fend off mosquito menace.

There is an element of plausibility in such reports as not a single healthcare facility like government dispensary or basti dawakhana is available in a densely populated municipality on the city outskirts.

Upset over the impassive attitude of the authorities in addressing the issue of mosquito menace in several wards of Jalpally Municipality, Abdul Bari, a community activist, said, "Despite knowing the fact that most of the habitations in Jalpally area are nestle around the water bodies like Jalpally Lake and Venkatapuram Lake, no concrete measure were taken to address the issue of mosquito menace which stink the local people hard every time during the monsoon season."