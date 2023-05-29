Hyderabad: Digital content creators run wild near Charminar

Hyderabad : Though vehicles have been restricted around the 100-ft radius of the iconic Charminar as a part of Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP), social media content creators have been flouting rules and entering the restricted zone with their vehicles to make videos for posting them on their social media handles and gain publicity.

Several such videos have gone viral on the internet where these creators were seen performing stunts on vehicles near the historic crowded market for making videos and attracting viewership.

Charminar is one of the busiest markets in the city where thousands of people including tourists come here to see the iconic monument, and shop in the oldest market.

However, since a decade the area is restricted to vehicles. But however, now it has been observed that these content creators enter the zone and perform dangerous stunts.

Surprisingly, the police officers are also anxious as to from where the vehicles are entering the restricted area, as all four side of the Charminar are barricaded.

For instance, on aInstagram viral video, taking a totally different route, a creator took his car near the restricted radius of Charminar and was performing a stunt similar to ‘KiKi challenge’ which went viral during the banned TikTok.

He was seen stepping out of a moving car from the driver seat and walking towards the crowd.

Several such videos can be found on social media reels where content creators are seen riding bikes, scooters, cars and performing stunts, to entertain people and attract viewership.

They use the hashtags Hyderabad, Hyderabadi, Hyderabadi_Nawabs, Charminar and post hundreds of videos on social media.

According to the observers, walking out of a moving car is bizarre mainly in a crowded place like Charminar market.

The police must take strict action and restrict vehicles from entering before an untoward incident take place.

The Charminar and its surroundings are teeming with street vendors, push carts and tourists leaving no space to walk either, but these unlawful activities are being a threat to the visitors at the iconic monument.

A trader said, since the last couple of years huge crowd of youngsters, including women used to visit Charminar to make videos in the morning hours, but now, are made using vehicles, disturbing the pedestrians and traders and creating nuisance,” said Mohammed Salman, a trader selling artificial jewelry.

While police officials of Charminar are unaware of such activities, Police said that the people attempting such stunts could be booked for public nuisance.

During the KiKi challenge, the police warned people against taking up the challenges as it is a risk to jump out of a moving car. This is dangerous for the driver as well as others.

Also, anyone performing stunts on roads will be booked under Section 268 of IPC and under Section 70 (b) of Hyderabad City Police Act for creating nuisance on the road and endangering the life of other commuters.