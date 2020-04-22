Hyderabad: Disability doesn't hold back this Covid warrior

Hyderabad: Since the beginning of lockdown, Cyberabad police has been enlisting the services of several volunteers to help spread awareness on Coronavirus as well as help its personnel at various check posts. One such volunteer is K Balakiran Kumar, a software engineer, who despite disability is ably helping the police officials in their strenuous job.

Speaking to The Hans India, Kumar said, "For past one month we have been volunteering with Cyberabad police on alternate days. At various junctions in Cyberabad limits, we help police in checking veracity of permits issued for people to move on roads. This is to ensure no one idly loiters on the road during these critical times."

Kumar met with a tragic accident at Madhapur in 2016 and for more than a year he was bed-ridden. Right side of his body got paralysed and he slowly recovered. Seeing so many people performing their duty, he was inspired and wanted to emulate them. He was informed of the opportunity by his friend Harish, who picks him up and drops back at his home in Uppal.

They spend 6-8 hours at check posts. They are joined by 8 volunteers later. They are happy that they are able to render service for the benefit of society. "The police have been very concerned about me. They would ask me not to take too much stress and take rest in between. But I have been able to do my bit that includes questioning people, checking their passes and passing the information to the police," says Kumar.