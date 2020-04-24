Hyderabad: Distribution of masks with KCR photo not correct says V Hanumantha Rao

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader, V Hanumantha Rao on Thursday said that it would not be correct to distribute masks with Chief Minister Chandrasekhara Rao's photos on the occasion of Foundation Day of Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Addressing the media, he said that the Chief Minister was trying to use corona virus crisis for political purposes. He alleged that the Chief Minister has been imposing curbs on the opposition parties to get mileage in GHMC elections.

He criticized that the TRS leaders are given passes to move in the city whereas the same to the Congress was denied.

He said that it was not correct on the part of police to deny distribution of food by Congress leaders while allowing TRS leaders.

He said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking to the opposition parties, but, Chief Minister Chandrasekhara Rao has not spoken to other parties in the state.