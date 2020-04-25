Hyderabad doctor denied entry into apartment over coronavirus scare, case filed

A lady doctor has been denied entry into his brother's apartment by the neighbours on the fear of getting infected with the coronavirus. The incident occurred in Vanasthalipuram on Friday night.

Getting into details, the neighbours of the apartment where the doctor's brother was residing stopped the doctor in the wake of coronavirus threat. Following the incident, the doctor approached the police and filed a case against the apartment residents.

However, the police said that the residents of the apartment have decided to deny entry of outsiders in the view of the coronavirus pandemic. The police registered a case under multiple sections of Indian Penal Code including criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Minister for Health, Eatala Rajender have already warned stern action against those who mistreat doctors. Citing the attack on doctors, he said that action will be taken under the new ordinance issued by the centre. According to the new epidemic disease ordinance, the offence is cognizable and non-bailable.