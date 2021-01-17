Hyderabad: Donations pour in for Ram temple

: Huge amounts in cheques in the name of Ram Temple Trust were handed over to the organisers at a meeting of prominent persons from various fields here on Sunday.

Kacham Ramesh, RSS Telangana State 'karyawah' was the chief guest. VHP State working president V Surender Reddy, RSS TS additional karyawah B Sundar Reddy, RSS district president J Dayanand, 'Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan' district convener RavinuthalaSashidhar were among those present.

Ramesh told the meeting that the temple would be built with people's participation. He said various programmes would be organised across the State from January 20 to February 10 for securing temple funds.