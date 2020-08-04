Hyderabad: Don't stigmatise Corona patients, Harish tells people

Hyderabad: Stating that it was not proper to discriminate the persons with corona positive, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday warned of serious action if corona affected persons are discriminated against. The Minister was addressing after inaugurating the 100-bed JITO Covid Care Centre started by Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) with the help of Mahaveer Hospital.

Complimenting the JITO team for providing the facility to the poor, Harish Rao said many organisations are coming forward extending their support to the fight against the pandemic.

"Earlier people used to think about their own health and well-being but these days people are thinking that everyone should be healthy. We all should face this problem with unity and ensure there is no corona in society," said Harish Rao.

The Minister took exception to the discrimination against the Covid positive persons. "It is not correct to discriminate against the person with corona. It is not good to ask them to vacate the rented premises or ask them to leave the apartment and not allow them into the village.

If the government finds such instances, we will take stringent action against the people responsible," said Harish Rao. The Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the government are providing best medical facilities to the people of the State.

The Corona problem is worldwide and we should have the capability of tackling the disease. "What I have seen in this pandemic is loneliness is making the patients worry. The doctors should instill confidence for the speedy recovery," said Rao.

Appreciating the efforts of the Jain Society, he said that they have always in the forefront in social service, and assured the society members of arranging a meeting with the Chief Minister.