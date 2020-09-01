Hyderabad: Double whammy for Osmangunj traders

Hyderabad: Due to slow pace works of Osmangunj nala, one of the biggest markets in city located in the area is worst affected. Traders claim that for last two months there has been no business, as the stretch from Moazamjahi market to Afzalgunj has been closed and traffic is diverted for ongoing works.



Osmangunj market is famous for ginger and garlic. It is one of the oldest and busiest markets in city with around 300 traders and vendors who sell ginger, garlic, tamarind, onion, chilli etc. The business is now severely affected by the snail's pace of of Osmangunj nala works.

According to the traders at Osmangunj, every year during monsoon Osmangunj and Begum Bazar areas are flooded with sewerage water due to nala overflow. In the first week of July heavy rainwater flooded the area and sewerage water mixed with it for up to 3 feet in certain areas. The road was inundated with water for a whole day.

"After this, the authorities started the works, and still the works are in progress. It's been more than 2 months the works are going on. We request the officers concerned to complete the works as earliest," said Srinivas, a trader of Tamarind in market.

"The works were supposed to be completed within a month by end of July, but still the works are in progress. Due to works and road blockade, the market activity is severely affected and we traders are running with 40 per cent of loss," added Shaker, an another trader in market.

It was also observed that due to the nala works and huge traffic jams are taking place in market. The vendors of market are forced to carry out their business outside the market on road. "We vendors are already affected due to Coronavirus lockdown and now we are affected by nala works. Due to this works the road is closed, to earn some money had to seat on road," said Swati, a vendor at roadside near market.

According to the GHMC officials, the drainage canal bridge work at Osmangunj were started by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) in July and for the works an amount of Rs 2.55 crore were sanctioned. "The works were started in the month of July and would be completed in one more month. The pillars and walls were constructed and the canal works are in progress," said an officer deployed at work.

Road diversion sparks traffic snarls

Due to road diversion at Moazamjahi Market X Roads, there is huge traffic jam during working hours in the surrounding areas including Jambagh, Troop Bazar, Gowliguda, Begum Bazar etc. "One-way road at Jambagh has turned into two-way. For reaching Afzalgunj from Moazamjahi X Roads, one has to take Gowliguda road which causes inconvenience for commuters," said Govind, a regular commuter.

Delay in works and road closure are affecting not only traders and commuters but also residents in the area. "The road is closed for last 2 months and the traffic is jammed, we resident face hardships and have to take a market road to reach other side of nala," said Rajeev, a resident of Osmanjung.















