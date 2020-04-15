Hyderabad: Dr Anand gives back to the society

Hyderabad: Dr Anand through his NGO "Banjara Mahila" has been organising several social service activities at various places in the country. The NGO was constituted with an army of women volunteers. The organisation has conducted many health camps, blood donation camps and feeding the needy.

It was there for people of Odisha when the state was hit badly by Fani. Dr Anand and his team went to the rescue of people of Chennai during the recent floods.

Dr Anand is rendering his medical services at orphanage homes, slums and tribal areas. Now, in the wake of COVID 19, he plunged with his team in distributing groceries to the poor in 15 states simultaneously.

