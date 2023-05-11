Live
Hyderabad: EAMCET for Agriculture and Medical held peacefully
Highlights
Candidates were seen gearing up at the TCS iON digital zone on day one of the EAMCET for the Agriculture and Medical stream on Wednesday.
Hyderabad : Candidates were seen gearing up at the TCS iON digital zone on day one of the EAMCET for the Agriculture and Medical stream on Wednesday. 91.71 percent of the candidates appeared for the entrance exam at 95 centres in Telangana and 18 in Andhra Pradesh. Out of 57,578 applicants registered in the engineering stream, 52,855 were present for both sessions.
Meanwhile, many failed to attend the exam as they were late by one minute.
According to the Higher Education Department officials, the exams were conducted peacefully and no untoward incidents were reported in the city. Prof R Limbadri, Chairman, TSCHE visited few test centres and assured that the exams were conducted peacefully.
