Hyderabad: ED raids several Pharma companies

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate officials on Saturday raided on various pharma companies across Hyderabad. According to the sources, these raids were carried out at several renowned pharma companies in and around Hyderabad. It is learnt that at least 15 locations in the city including Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur and Patancheru, are being searched by the ED sleuths.

It is to mention here that earlier this week, licenses of 18 pharma companies were revoked for producing counterfeit medicines. DCGI, the drug regulator, inspected 76 companies across 20 states before taking this action. The names of these businesses have not yet been disclosed, it is said.