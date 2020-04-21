Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy warns private school managements of strict action

Hyderabad: State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy warned the private school managements against violating the government orders of not to increase the school fees for the current academic year.

She said this at a review meeting on Monday attended by Special Chief Secretary Education Chitra Ramachandran, T-SAT CEO Silesh Reddy, SERT Director, Seshu Kumari, SIIT Director Krishna Rao. The Education Minister directed the officials of the Education department to initiate stringent action against the erring managements violating the government orders.

Sabit Indra Reddy said, "Whether the schools collect the increased fee in one name or the other, they will face action. It includes derecognition and disaffiliation of the schools. "Asking the school managements to adopt a humanitarian approach at a time when parents have lost their income due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Besides, she also asked the private schools not to insist parents on paying the fee for the whole academic year. The Minister asked students and parents to lodge a complaint with the Education department authorities if they are harassed by the private schools. She also asked the school managements to extend their cooperation by implementing the government's decision.

Later, the Minister said that the department has decided to provide digital classes to the students from Classes VI to X through T-SAT, during the lockdown period. She said one subject would be taught each day through the digital classes from April 21 and asked students to make use of the facility. Adding further that so far 513 lessons are made available for the students of Classes VI to X.

The lessons can be accessed through the T-SAT application. Besides, digital textbooks from Classes I to X were also made available on the website www.scert.telangana.gov.in.