Hyderabad: Evolve contingency plan of action for Coronavirus crisis demanded BJP leader Nallu Indrasena Reddy

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader Nallu Indrasena Reddy demanded the State government to come with a contingency plan of action in dealing with Covid related issues.

Addressing media here on Saturday, he said that lack of diesel to run the generator in case of power outages at Gandhi Hospital shows how negligent is the government in providing minimum facilities. Similarly, almost all the electric crematoriums in the city are not functioning for the last four months. Instead of getting them operational, the State government is talking about mobile electric crematoriums. Such glaring gaps expose the in the efficiency of the government in its Covid preparedness from the beginning, he added.

The BJP leader also demanded the State government to come out with relief package in addressing the financial difficulties faced by the poor, lower and middle-class sections, due to job losses and economic constraints on account of Covid lockdown.

Similarly, about 3,000 schools have expressed that they could not run their institutions. "It will have an impact on about 20 lakh students coming out of the private schools and the State government should make necessary arrangements to accommodate them in other schools," he said.